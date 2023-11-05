C.J. Stroud sinks Bucs with 5 TDs as Texans sail 39-37

C.J. Stroud hit receiver Tank Dell for a 15-yard touchdown with 10 seconds remaining and the Houston Texans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 39-37 Sunday afternoon in Week 9 at NRG Stadium.

The No. 2 overall pick had a masterful performance as he completed 30-of-42 for 470 yards, setting a new NFL single-game record for rookies. Stroud’s game-winner was also his fifth touchdown pass of the afternoon.

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield went 21-of-30 with 265 yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon. Mayfield also added four carries for four yards.

Houston generated 496 yards total offense to the Bucs’ 332.

Aerial assault

The Texans had three receivers go over 100 yards receiving in Dell, Noah Brown and tight end Dalton Schultz. Brown collected six catches for 153 yards and a 75-yard touchdown. Schultz caught 10 for 130. Dell generated six catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Kicking woes

At halftime, the Texans ruled kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn out with a quad injury. The rest of the way, the Texans attempted four two-point attempts, converting one. Running back Dare Ogunbowale handled kickoffs and made a 29-yard field goal.

What's next?

The Bucs fall to 3-5 on the season and return home to host the Tennessee Titans.

Houston improves to 4-4 and goes on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

