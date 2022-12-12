C.J. Stroud seemed to dismiss Desmond Howard at Heisman Trophy ceremony

Desmond Howard and C.J. Stroud's feud continued in the eyes of many college football fans Saturday night.

After Howard's roast in 2021, Stroud seemingly didn't want anything to do with the former Michigan wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner.

At the Heisman Trophy ceremony, as Stroud was introduced as the only returning finalist from the season before, he took the stage, shaking the hands of the first two former winners on stage before passing right by Howard.

While being introduced at the Heisman Trophy ceremony, C.J. Stroud shook the hands of the first two Heisman winners on stage. He stopped at the third guy, who just so happened to be Desmond Howard. pic.twitter.com/eNXxPxpa5K — Josh Poloha (@JorshP) December 11, 2022

In 2021, before Stroud finished fourth in the Heisman race behind Alabama QB Bryce Young, Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett, Howard poked fun at the Ohio State quarterback.

After Hutchinson was asked that his goals his senior season was to beat Ohio State and win the Big Ten championship, former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow interjected with a joke.

"Kenny, I’m glad you’re in between them," Tebow told finalist Kenny Pickett, who was standing between Hutchinson and Stroud. "Please stay there."

"Better than his offensive linemen," Howard jumped in and said.

Comedy Central Presents the Roast of Ohio State featuring Desmond Howard and Aidan Hutchinson pic.twitter.com/PhUfzx2fhY — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 12, 2021

Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.

Robert Griffin III seemed to love C.J. Stroud's interaction with Desmond Howard

@RGIII watching CJ Stroud walk past Desmond Howard without shaking his hand pic.twitter.com/vbuBB55n8O — Wade (@Wade_B_) December 11, 2022

To one Michigan fan, it was Ohio State's biggest win of the season

Update: CJ Stroud not shaking Desmond Howard’s hand is now neck and neck with Utah’s 23-point win over USC as Ohio State’s biggest victory of the year. What a dream season. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) December 11, 2022

Even before Heisman ceremony, Desmond Howard was in Twitter war with Cardale Jones

REALLY CARDALE!? It's *really* one of BIGGEST and most PRESTIGIOUS MOMENTS a collegiate athlete can have??? Tell me more!



You should have played more school. https://t.co/YLaCnMziej pic.twitter.com/aXslbwF0mn — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) December 6, 2022

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: C.J. Stroud seemed to dismiss Desmond Howard at 2022 Heisman ceremony