C.J. Stroud says fellow rookie QB Bryce Young dealt with issues ‘out of his control’

The top two picks from the 2023 draft in C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are two quarterbacks who have been and will continue to be attached at the hip for the entirety of their careers. They are familiar with each other’s strengths, weaknesses, and apparently what they dealt with during the season.

Stroud who experienced a breakout rookie performance as he marched his way to one of the greatest first year quarterback seasons of all time, didn’t hesitate for a moment to provide empathy towards his fellow rookie.

“In his shoes, I feel a lot of stuff didn’t go his way that was out of his control,” Stroud said on ‘The Pivot’ podcast. “You know, like, you can’t make a play if someone didn’t make a block. You can’t make a play if someone (doesn’t) catch the ball.

“When you watch the tape, Bryce did a lot of great things, you know what I’m saying? He’s gonna be a great player, but it takes time.”

Later, going on to expand on his comments, Stroud laid out a ton of confidence in his rookie running mate. It goes to show that these players are aware of the narrative surrounding each other, and see the faults within other teams. Time will tell if Bryce Young will succeed to the level of what Stroud put forward, but it will be fun to see how these two quarterback’s careers progress moving forward.

