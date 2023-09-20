C.J. Stroud said his shoulder is "almost 100 percent" despite a limited practice

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remained limited on Wednesday's practice report with a right shoulder injury. He initially popped up on the report with shoulder soreness last Friday.

He said Wednesday that he feels "almost 100 percent."

“I feel blessed,” Stroud said. “I feel good. Football is a physical sport. It’s what I signed up for, but my body is fine. I feel all right.”

He sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder as a redshirt freshman at Ohio State in 2021 but played through the injury. He said he is going through the same treatment he used in college.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) returned to limited work after missing last Sunday's game. Safety Jimmie Ward (hip), wide receiver Robert Woods (rest), tackle George Fant (ankle/knee), wide receiver Tank Dell (thigh), safety Eric Murray (concussion), and defensive end Jonathan Greenard (knee) also were limited.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist) and Jalen Pitre (chest) did not practice. Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (hand) is expected to miss the next two weeks.