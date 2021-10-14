C.J. Stroud rises in USA TODAY’s latest quarterback rankings

Ohio State freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud is beginning to turn heads across the country. The first few games of the season may have been a little slow and inconsistent, but the last couple of contests have shown a quarterback that seems to be brimming with confidence and making more decisive and accurate throws.

He’s now elbowed his way right into the thick of the Heisman race, and with it, other accolades have followed — not only from the Midwestern media — but from the national media as well.

Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY ranks the quarterbacks in college football each week, and Stroud has moved on up the list to close to the top. He’s not the king of the hill just yet, but he’s making moves quickly.

So, where does Myerberg have Stroud this week?

No. 3 – C.J. Stroud

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks the throw the ball against Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter of their NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 9, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says about Stroud

“For all the concerns voiced over his role in Ohio State’s sluggish start, Stroud leads all Power Five quarterbacks in averaging 10.8 yards per attempt and ranks third with 18 touchdowns. It’s not coincidence that the Buckeyes’ rebound has been keyed by Stroud’s control of the offense and his growing rapport with a gifted receiver corps. The only Power Five team with more pass plays of 20 or more yards than Ohio State’s 36 is Virginia with 40, though the Cavaliers have done so in 101 more attempts.”

Paul Myerberg’s complete college football quarterback rankings, Week 6

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter of their NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 9, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

1. Matt Corral, Ole Miss

2. Bryce Young, Alabama

3. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

4. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

5. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

6. Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

7. Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

8. Malik Willis, Liberty

9. Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

10. Tanner Mordecai, SMU

