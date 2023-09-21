C.J. Stroud returns to full practice but is on "arm management plan"

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud returned to a full practice Thursday after a limited practice Wednesday. He has right shoulder soreness, initially popping up on the injury report Friday.

Stroud is going through the same treatment plan he used in college when he sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder as a redshirt freshman at Ohio State in 2021.

The Texans, though, have a plan to manage the number of throws Stroud makes during the week.

"I think it's always like any time you have a starting quarterback that's going to play all year, you always have an arm management program, and it's kind of what best fits the individual, you know?" offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said, via Deepi Sidhu of the team website. "It may be some days he's limited on throws. It may be some days he's not limited on throws, but he's limited on other stuff that's not team-period related. And that is kind of a week-to-week thing, and it's an individual thing as we go through the year. So he's always going to be on an arm maintenance program. Every quarterback is. It's just what we're doing that specific week."

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) remained limited after missing last Sunday's game.

Safety Jimmie Ward (hip), wide receiver Robert Woods (rest), tackle George Fant (ankle/knee), wide receiver Tank Dell (thigh), safety Eric Murray (concussion), and defensive end Jonathan Greenard (knee)

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist) , Jalen Pitre (chest) and cornerback Tavierre Thomas (hand) did not practice again.