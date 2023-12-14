C.J. Stroud remains out of practice and in concussion protocol

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud did not practice again Thursday, making it unlikely he will clear concussion protocol in time to play in Sunday's game against the Titans.

Stroud is not at the Texans’ training facility as his brain heals from a hit by Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams that led to the rookie's helmet bouncing off the turf.

Davis Mills is expected to get his first start since Week 18 of last season.

“He’s still in the protocol so he hasn’t been in the building too much,” Mills said of Stroud, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

The Texans had only one change to their practice report: Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) returned to full participation after missing Wednesday's work.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring), receiver Nico Collins (calf), offensive tackle George Fant (hip) and cornerback Taviere Thomas (hamstring) remained out of practice.

Receiver Noah Brown (knee), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest), offensive guard Shaq Mason (calf) and linebacker Henry To'oT'o (hamstring) again were limited.

Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (right quad) and tight end Dalton Schultz (hamstring) were full participants again and expected to return to action this week.