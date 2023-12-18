C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol Monday

The Texans will be monitoring quarterback C.J. Stroud's recovery from a concussion again this week.

Stroud missed Sunday's overtime win over the Titans on Sunday after being concussed in Houston's Week 14 loss to the Jets and head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters on Monday that Stroud remains in the concussion protocol. Wednesday's practice will be the next milestone in his path back to the lineup.

Despite Davis Mills serving as the No. 2 quarterback all seasom, Case Keenum got the start against Tennessee. He was 23-of-36 for 229 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the win.

Ryans did not say whether Keenum will start against the Browns on Christmas Eve if Stroud is not cleared to return.