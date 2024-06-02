C.J. Stroud ranks personal top five QBs in NFL from 2023 season

C.J. Stroud knew his first season with the Houston Texans was special. How many rookie quarterbacks can say they matched a win total —including a playoff win over Cleveland —of three seasons combined fresh out of college?

But Stroud, the NFL’s reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, knows there were better passers than him last season. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t believe he wasn’t one of the league’s best.

Gillie Da Kid posted a teaser from Stroud’s appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where the second-year starter listed his top five quarterbacks of 2023. Stroud placed himself right in the middle behind Patrick Mahomes and MVP Lamar Jackson and just before Dak Prescott, and Jalen Hurts.

The results sent Buffalo Bills fans ablaze on social media after Josh Allen’s dominant campaign in Orchard Park, so Stroud made sure to address the notion to his Instagram story, admitting he “forgot Josh Allen” in the post.

After careful review, Stroud actually posted his list to his Instagram account, moving Allen ahead of Prescott and kicking Hurts out of the top five.

The top two are hard to argue when looking at results. Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl titles and picked up his third Super Bowl MVP before turning 30.

Jackson, who inked a five-year extension last offseason worth $260 million, lived up to the contract, guiding Baltimore to the No. 1 seed and his second MVP in four years.

Stroud’s not cocky to put himself on the bronze-placed pedestal when discussing single-season success. In 15 regular season games, he threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns against five interceptions while posting a 100.8 passer rating.

Prescott, who enters a contract year with Dallas, looked like an MVP candidate at times in 2023 while helping the NFC East franchise clinch a division title. Last season, the 30-year-old finished with more passing yards (4,516), passing touchdowns (36) and a higher passer rating (105.6) than Stroud.

Stroud, who became the fifth rookie passer to throw 4,000 yards as a rookie, defended his fellow Lone Star State quarterback’s productivity and to not discredit him because he hadn’t led Jerry Jones’ squad back to the Super Bowl.

“Dak tough bro,” Stroud told Gillie Da Kid. “Dak is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the world.”

Cincinnati Bengals start Joe Burrow didn’t make the top five, but Stroud said the standings were based only on 2023 numbers. He credited the former No. 1 overall pick as an inspiration for his play style.

“Burrow is one of my favorite players,” Stroud said.

Burrow, who alongside Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Burrow, led the Bengals to an AFC title in his second season. Stroud might not have Higgins and Chase, but the Texans added Mixon this offseason to pair with Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins.

Stroud not only hopes to emulate the game of Burrow in Year 2 but also the results, though only the game in New Orleans ends in victory instead of defeat.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire