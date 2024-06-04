C.J. Stroud would prefer Eli Manning’s career over Aaron Rodgers’

Aaron Rodgers is a 10-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, four-time league MVP, and one-time Super Bowl champion but that’s not the kind of career Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud wants to have.

Although all the awards and accolades have positioned Rodgers’ teams for greatness, he sports just that single ring. So when asked if he’d rather have Rodgers’ career or the career of New York Giants legend Eli Manning, Stroud did not hesitate.

“You want the rings, dog. Eli got two,” Stroud said on the MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME podcast.

Ultimately, as Stroud agreed, Manning is in the second tier of all-time NFL quarterbacks behind the likes of Tom Brady and Joe Montana. He may not have won all of the individual awards, but he shined in the biggest moments and came out on top.

Manning is a four-time Pro Bowler and that’s it. There were no All-Pro nods, no Offensive Player of the Year awards, and no NFL MVPs that line his mantle at home. But there are two boxes containing Super Bowl rings and two Super Bowl MVP awards.

There’s also the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, which is the highest individual honor a player in the NFL can achieve.

That’s what Stroud aims for as a professional. He wants to be more like Eli Manning and less like Aaron Rodgers.

