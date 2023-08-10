C.J. Stroud plays 11 plays in two series in his preseason debut

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud had a lot of firsts in the preseason: He completed his first pass, took his first sack, had his first run and threw his first interception. And that was only in the first drive.

Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick, played 11 plays in two series with a makeshift offensive line in front of him.

He will have better nights than he had Thursday night in the preseason opener against the Patriots.

Stroud went 2-for-4 for 13 yards and an interception, giving him a 17.7 passer rating. He also ran for 6 yards on two carries. The Texans gained 13 yards on the two drives with Stroud.

Davis Mills, the team's starter most of the past two seasons, has replaced Stroud.

The interception Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills made off Stroud led to a 44-yard field goal by Nick Folk to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead.