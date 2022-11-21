C.J. Stroud of Ohio State vs Caleb Williams of USC: Heisman Trophy comparison

Hendon Hooker struggled, got hurt, and lost big to South Carolina.

Drake Maye improbably got shut out in the second half by Georgia Tech and blew a 17-0 lead (though his receivers didn’t help him out).

Dorian Thompson-Robinson drowned in a sea of turnovers.

Bo Nix was gritty, but Oregon won on the strength of defense in an ugly, turnover-filled game against Utah.

This past Saturday was a very bad day for every major Heisman Trophy contender except for three, and one of them — Max Duggan — still didn’t have a great game against Baylor.

There are two clear leaders in the Heisman Trophy chase: C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of USC.

We will have plenty more on Stroud and Williams this week, leading into their big rivalry games. For now, though, here are the two candidates’ game-by-game stat lines in 2022, with Caleb’s games first and Stroud’s second:

CALEB WILLIAMS VS. RICE

 

19-of-22 for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns, 6 carries for 68 yards

CALEB VS. STANFORD

 

 

20-of-27, 341 yards and four touchdowns

CALEB VS. FRESNO STATE

 

 

25-of-37, 284 yards and four total touchdowns

CALEB VS. OREGON STATE

 

 

16-of-36, 180 yards and one touchdown

CALEB VS. ARIZONA STATE

 

 

27-of-37, 348 yards, three touchdowns and 1 INT, 8 carries for 44 yards and a score

CALEB VS. WASHINGTON STATE

 

 

15-of-29, 188 yards, two touchdowns

CALEB VS. UTAH

 

 

25-of-42, 381 yards and five touchdowns

CALEB VS. ARIZONA

 

 

31-of-45, 411 yards and five touchdowns

CALEB VS. CALIFORNIA

 

 

26-of-41, 360 yards and four touchdowns, 7 carries for 38 yards and a score

CALEB VS. COLORADO

 

 

14-of-26, 268 yards, three touchdowns and 1 INT

CALEB VS. UCLA

 

 

32-of-43, 470 yards and two touchdowns, 1 INT, 8 carries for 33 yards and a score

CJ STROUD VS. NOTRE DAME

 

 

24-of-34, 223 yards and two touchdowns

CJ STROUD VS. ARKANSAS STATE

 

 

16-of-24, 351 yards and four touchdowns

CJ STROUD VS. TOLEDO

 

 

22-of-27, 367 yards and five touchdowns

CJ STROUD VS. WISCONSIN

 

 

17-of-27, 281 yards and five touchdowns, 1 INT

CJ STROUD VS RUTGERS

 

 

13-of-22, 154 yards, two touchdowns, 1 INT

CJ STROUD VS. MICHIGAN STATE

 

 

21-of-26, 361 yards and six touchdowns, 1 INT

CJ STROUD VS. IOWA

 

 

20-of-30, 286 yards, four touchdowns, 1 INT

CJ STROUD VS PENN STATE

 

 

26-of-33, 354 yards and 1 TD

CJ STROUD VS NORTHWESTERN

 

 

10-of-26, 76 yards, 0 TD

6 carries for 79 yards

CJ STROUD VS INDIANA

 

17-of-28, 297 yards and five touchdowns

CJ STROUD VS MARYLAND

 

 

18-of-30, 241 yards and 1 TD

