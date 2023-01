Inside Hilltopper Sports

Hilltopper nation showed up in bunches for this matchup, and they made sure the Owls heard them. This was one of the worst offensive halves that FAU has all season, and they still led by one point at the break. The Hilltoppers had a great gameplan for the Owls, but they allowed them to hit ten free throws compared to their three, which was ultimately the difference in the half.