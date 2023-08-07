C.J. Stroud has been named the starter for Houston’s first preseason game

Houston Texans’ head coach DeMeco Ryans made it official on Monday afternoon … former Ohio State quarterback, C.J. Stroud, has been named the starter.

Stroud has been taking most of the first team reps lately in practice so it seemed it was just a matter of time before the announcement was made. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft has impressed coaches and teammates from the very beginning and it looks like the hard work is paying off.

The Texans open their preseason play against the New England Patriots on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

CJ Stroud has been named starter by Head Coach Demeco Ryans for Thursdays pre-season game against the Patriots.

All signs have pointed to Stroud picking up the offense and earning the trust of his teammates quickly. While we don’t expect the former Buckeye QB to be on the field for more than a drive or two, it will be interesting to see how the rookie does in his first NFL action.

You can catch the game on the NFL Network beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

