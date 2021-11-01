C.J. Stroud named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award

Ohio State freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award on Monday. The award, handed out by the Maxwell Football Club, has been around since 1937, and is awarded annually to the college football player that is judged to be the best all-around player.

Stroud was not originally on the Maxwell watch list but was added to it just last week because of the season he is putting together. He is currently ranked No. 1 in QBR, just outside the top ten (12) in total yards with 2,270, tied for seventh with 23 touchdown passes, and has only thrown three interceptions on the year.

Stroud is quickly climbing up the Heisman odds, and has plenty of time to make a case for both the bronze statue and Maxwell. The winner of the Maxwell will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 9.

Remember, Stroud has at least one more season as a Buckeye after this season, and we can’t wait to see how his development continues.

Related

WATCH: C.J. Stroud hits Chris Olave for 38-yard TD in first half against Penn State

List

Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 9

Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions, Week 9

List

Predicting the initial College Football Rankings for 2021

Predicting the first College Football Playoff Rankings for 2021

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.