C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Week 6 was another offensive symphony for the Ohio State football team, and as usual, the conductor of the whole thing was quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The redshirt sophomore completed 21-of-26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-20 win over Michigan State. It was the third time Stroud threw six touchdowns in a game, and that’s the first time that’s ever been done in the Big Ten.

For his exploits, Stroud was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, his second time this season receiving the honor. He was also honored after the performance vs. Toledo. It’s the fourth time in four weeks an Ohio State player has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, the other two coming from Miyan Williams last week and Marvin Harrison Jr after Week 2 and the contest vs. Arkansas State.

#B1GFootball 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸: C.J. Stroud, @OhioStateFB Became the 1st quarterback in Big Ten history to throw at least 6 touchdown passes 3 times, doing it for his 3rd time Saturday in Ohio State's 49-20 win 🗞️ https://t.co/lUchdGSzMI pic.twitter.com/6EMRrlQtuu — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 10, 2022

Ohio State is now in its bye week and will rest and get healthy before hosting an Iowa team that is struggling mightily on offense, but a team that will test the OSU offense like perhaps no other team has so far this year.

