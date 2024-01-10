C.J. Stroud named AFC offensive player of the week

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud wrapped up his first NFL regular season in style.

Stroud and the Texans needed a road win in Indianapolis last Saturday in order to book a spot in the AFC playoffs and the first-round pick's play did a lot to help them secure it. Stroud went 20-of-26 for 264 yards and two touchdowns and he also ran three times for 20 yards in a 23-19 win that put the Texans in the postseason for the first time since 2019.

The NFL named Stroud the AFC offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. It is the second time that Stroud has taken weekly honors and he's got a good chance at being named the league's offensive rookie of the year as well.

The Texans wound up winning the AFC South when the Jaguars lost to the Titans last Sunday, so Stroud's next start will come at home against the Browns.