C.J. Stroud named AFC player of the month for November

One of the biggest storylines of the NFL season so far has been the play of rookie superstar quarterback CJ Stroud, as the former Buckeye is putting together one of the best rookie seasons the NFL has ever seen.

Stroud’s production this season hasn’t just been impressive by rookie standards, but is amongst the best quarterbacks in football which is evidenced by his most recent feat.

Today Stroud was named the player of the month in the AFC for November after throwing for 300+ yards in all four games this month including a 470-yard, five touchdown performance in a 39-37 win over the Buccaneers.

Stroud followed that performance up by going toe-to-toe with one of the league’s best in Joe Burrow, and came up with a 30-27 victory after throwing for 356 yards.

He then had a 336-yard, two touchdown performance in a win over the Cardinals before a tight loss to the Jaguars in a game he threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

What Stroud is doing right now simply isn’t normal for rookie quarterbacks and that is even more apparent with this latest accolade.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire