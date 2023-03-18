C.J. Stroud moves all the way up in latest College Sports Wire NFL mock draft

The NFL draft is hard to keep up with. It has potential draftees moving up and down the board almost daily with all of the news, “smokescreens,” trades, and rumors, and it certainly has been no different as we lead into the 2023 draft.

This year though, Ohio State has one of the players that has a mighty fine chance at being the No. 1 overall pick, and the latest developments have many believing that he may just be the first name we hear called in the NFL draft. In fact, he’s now the odds-on favorite to go No. 1 after Carolina traded up with Chicago ahead of all the shenanigans that are set to take place in Kansas City.

Our College Wires draft expert, Patrick Conn, is also of the belief that Stroud will potentially go No. 1 and has moved him up the draft board to the top position. But that’s not the only OSU player he is tracking in his latest first-round NFL mock draft. No, there are two others that he believes will be receiving phone calls on day one.

Here’s the latest from Conn and where he believes three Buckeyes will land on the first day of the 2023 NFL draft.

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to throw the ball against Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter during the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Projected NFL Draft Selection

No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers

What Conn Says

“The Carolina Panthers have a major need at quarterback and C.J. Stroud is ripe for the picking with the top pick of the 2023 NFL draft. The team did sign Andy Dalton to a two-year deal but he isn’t the future of the franchise, Stroud will be.”

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle

Watch: Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler go through NFL combine workouts

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson, Jr. (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Projected NFL Draft Selection

No. 12 overall to the Houston Texans (trade with the Cleveland Browns)

What Conn Says

“The Texans recently traded for former Bucs guard Shaq Mason but there is still work to be done to protect quarterback Bryce Young. The team adds some more beef with Paris Johnson of Ohio State to protect their huge investment.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Todd McShay doesn't think Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a first-round pick

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba enters Ohio Stadium ahead of the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan on Nov. 26, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Projected NFL Draft Selection

No. 25 overall to the New York Giants

What Conn Says

“The New York Giants recently added Parris Campbell and Jeff Smith at wide receiver but Smith-Njigba gives them a dynamic weapon for quarterback Daniel Jones.”

