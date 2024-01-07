C.J. Stroud makes strong closing argument for offensive rookie of the year

In most years, the offensive rookie of the year becomes obvious. This year, it did — until it didn't. Now, who knows?

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud missed two games, after suffering a concussion against the Jets. He returned for the final two games of the season, delivering wins that clinched a playoff berth for the one team in the AFC that, before the season started, seemed to have no chance at all.

Stroud started last night with a home-run ball that let everyone know what he can do. He finished with 4,108 passing yards, the third most for any rookie in NFL history (behind Andrew Luck's 4,374 in 2012 and Justin Herbert's 4,336 in 2020). Stroud averaged 8.7 yards per attempt, with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The only problem for Stroud's case is that Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua is on the brink of making history. With 29 receiving yards on Sunday, Nacua will break Bill Groman’s record from 1960. Along the way, Nacua became a key component in what has been a very unlikely playoff run for the Rams.

By Wednesday, the voters will have to pick one or the other as the winner, with the other being No. 2 on the three-man ballot — with Lions tight end Sam LaPorta likely coming in third. (Some would argue that LaPorta should be second, or even first.)

Persuasive arguments could be made for Stroud, Nacua, and LaPorta. The voters will decide, one by one. I've yet to make a final decision. I'll wait until tomorrow. Or maybe Tuesday. Or maybe right up until 4:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday.