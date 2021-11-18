C.J. Stroud makes move in USA TODAY’s quarterback rankings

Remember when Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was dodging verbal grenades from the national media and Buckeye fans? It seems so long ago.

Once we found out that Stroud was dealing with a shoulder injury and sat out against Tulsa, the freshman has been slinging the pigskin around with accuracy and confidence. The result has been somewhat magical with Stroud rocketing up the Heisman boards. Ten games into the season, he is now in the top five in quarterback rating, passing yards per attempt, and touchdowns.

When you start looking across the landscape of best college quarterbacks at this point in the year, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option for this Ohio State offense than Stroud.

Paul Myerberg’s USA TODAY agrees. In his latest quarterback rankings (subscription required) after Week 11, Stroud continues to make a move. He is a legitimate Heisman candidate that just might take the hardware home.

Here is how Myerberg handicaps the best quarterbacks in college football as it stands right now in the 2021 season which is quickly winding down.

Steston Bennet, Georgia

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says

“Yes, Stetson Bennett. The backup to JT Daniels in the preseason, Bennett might be difficult to unseat as his steers the Bulldogs to the SEC championship game. You know who leads the conference in yards per attempt (10.9) and efficiency (184.6)? Bennett, that’s who.”

Carson Strong, Nevada

Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says

“Despite a great game from Strong, who hit on 34 of 48 passes for 350 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Nevada’s 23-21 loss to San Diego

State essentially ends any shot the Wolf Pack had of playing for the conference championship. Strong became the first Mountain West quarterback to complete more than 70% of his throws for more than 300 yards with multiple touchdowns and no interceptions against the Aztecs’ defense since Nevada’s Cody Fajardo did so in 2012.”

Story continues

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says

Hartman’s completion percentage has dipped below 50% in each of Wake’s last two games. The shootout loss to North Carolina was followed by Saturday’s shootout win against North Carolina State, which left the Demon Deacons in very good shape to claim the ACC Atlantic and play for the conference championship. But Hartman has also thrown five of his eight interceptions in these past two games, which is worrisome.

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Nov 13, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) smiles as he leaves the field after the Bulldogs beat the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says

“Rogers leads the Football Bowl Subdivision in completion percentage (75.7%) and ranks second behind Young in the SEC with 29 touchdown passes. And he is very high-volume: With 539 attempts, Rogers tops the FBS and is one game away from breaking the SEC single-season record of 559 set by Kentucky’s Jared Lorenzen in 2000.”

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (8), left, and quarterback Desmond Ridder celebrates after Ridder ran the ball toward the end zone that set up a touchdown during the 1st half at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg Says

“Ridder went for 304 yards in the Bearcats’ 45-28 win against South Florida, his highest total so far this season and his first time over the 300-yard mark since a win against Central Florida last November. He also ran for a season-high 65 yards and a touchdown, giving him 155 yards on 38 carries in Cincinnati’s last three games.”

Caleb Williams, Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams (13) lines up for a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says

“The bottom finally fell out for Williams, who had an outstanding first month as the Sooners’ starter but went for 142 yards and two interceptions in the loss to Baylor. That drops the true freshman out of contention for the Heisman.”

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during a football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says

“The numbers really don’t favor Corral, who threw for 12 more touchdowns and averaged roughly an additional yard per throw last season across a similar number of attempts (326 in 2020 and 309 so far in 2021). Last year’s 10-game schedule was also more difficult, with nine games against the SEC and a bowl game against Indiana. Corral’s Heisman case rests instead on his importance to a team that is in line to reach a New Year’s Six bowl in coach Lane Kiffin’s second year.”

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Nov 11, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says

“The Panthers beat North Carolina in overtime last week despite a rare interception from Pickett, his fourth in 385 attempts. After averaging one interception for 46.3 attempts in his first three years as the starter — which is a really good average — Pickett has tossed one pick for every 96.3 throws in 2021.”

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw the ball against Purdue Boilermakers during the 4th quarter of their NCAA game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says

“Stymied two weeks ago by the Nebraska defense – the only opponent in the Big Ten to hold the first-year starter to under nine yards per attempt – Stroud hit on 81.6% of his throws for 361 yards and five scores in the Buckeyes’ rout of Purdue.”

Bryce Young, Alabama

Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says

“The Alabama offense against New Mexico State was not a fair fight: Young

completed 21 of 23 throws for 270 yards and five touchdowns, setting a new

program record in completing his first 13 attempts. These November tune-up games against pitiful competition are always kind to Alabama quarterbacks, who have thrown for 24 touchdowns without an interception in recent games against the Aggies, Western Carolina, The Citadel, Mercer, Chattanooga and Charleston Southern.”

[listicle id=67446]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1

1

1

1

1