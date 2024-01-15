C.J. Stroud makes history in playoff win over Browns

It is fair to say at this point that the Houston Texans nailed their 2023 draft picks. With yet another stellar performance, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud takes him Houston’s first playoff win since the 2019 season.

There was little surprise to see Stroud perform the way he did given his track record on the season as one of the top quarterbacks across the league, not just among rookies. Against an elite Cleveland defense, Stroud was able to shine, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Stroud became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw for three touchdowns in the first half of a playoff game, an incredible stat in a huge win.

This guy is a ROOKIE 😱 CJ Stroud is THAT guy#WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/nVq4sgKyNL — Yards Per Fantasy (@YardsPer) January 13, 2024

The story of C.J. Stroud gets bigger and bigger with each win, especially as we crawl deeper into the playoffs. At this point, Stroud has already shoved himself into the conversation for the greatest rookie season by a quarterback ever, and the sky truly is the limit for the young signal-caller. Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans have flipped this franchise around and look ready to compete in the playoffs for years to come.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire