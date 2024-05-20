C.J. Stroud lends helping hand around Houston following massive storm

Amid thousands of workers giving back to the city of Houston while trying to restore power from Thursday’s storm, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is doing his part.

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year was seen throwing a football with kids and helping with the removal of debris in several neighborhoods around the Houston Area. Thursday’s storm left seven people dead and more than a million people without power.

S/O to our qb C.J. Stroud for coming out to the hood and helping cleaning up and cutting down trees and even playing catch with the neighborhood kids #wearetexans #htownmade pic.twitter.com/A2ytJNdVXt — Crenshaw (@5thwardcrenshaw) May 19, 2024

Stroud, who last season guided the Texans back to an AFC South division title for the first time since 2019, has continued to give back to the city of Houston since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2023 draft. He and his mother, Kimberly, launched a charitable foundation last season and participated in several community events, including the Cactus Jack Classic in February.

Stroud, who became the fifth rookie in league history to throw for 4,000-plus yards in a season, is back at OTAs and looks to build off last season’s success. He’s already won over the city of Houston overnight and should remain a fixture in the state so long as he continues to support the H-Town brand.

Cutting branches in sweltering heat? It doesn’t get more Houston than that.

