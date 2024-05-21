C.J. Stroud lends a helping hand to tornado victims in Houston

Breaking news … Former Ohio State and current Houston Texans quarterback, C.J. Stroud, is a good dude. Buckeye fans have known that for quite some time, but the rest of the country keeps getting glimpses of how much he cares.

After the city of Houston was hit with severe weather and tornados, Stroud decided to get out and do some work. Instead of staying put in the comfortable life of a multimillionaire, the reigning NFL Rookie of the Year went to some of the hardest-hit areas in the city to lend a helping hand. Stroud cut fallen tree branches and helped with debris removal.

He even took time to play catch with a local teenager, a memory the child will not soon forget.

#Texans QB CJ Stroud helped cleanup after a Tornado hit Houston and then played catch with some of the the neighborhood kids. Things you love to see….pic.twitter.com/iTgDZbFiNb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 20, 2024

Stroud’s work with charities has long been documented, even starting his own charitable foundation, the C.J. Stroud Foundation. The organization states it is a “nonprofit organization servicing communities with the love of Christ through charity work.”

Stroud continues to make Buckeye Nation proud with his play on the field as well as his work and character off of it.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire