C.J. Stroud leaves for one play after taking a shot

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud left for one play early in the third quarter.

He was blasted by safety Jalen Thompson on a blitz with 12:36 remaining in the period. Stroud stayed down briefly and tried to wave off trainers, who took him to the sideline.

Davis Mills played one snap before Stroud returned.

Stroud threw a bullet to Tank Dell for 18 yards on third-and-17 upon his return, so he appears OK.

Stroud is 22-of-28 for 288 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Matt Ammendola, subbing for the injured Ka'imi Fairbairn, was wide left on a 48-yard field goal try on the opening drive of the second half. The Texans still lead 21-10.