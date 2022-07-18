C.J. Stroud leads three player contingent representing Ohio State at Big Ten media days

In another sign that the Ohio State football team will be taking the field sooner rather than later for some good ‘ole fashioned American college football, the players that will be representing the Buckeyes along with head coach Chris Holtmann were announced on Monday.

According to a release from the Big Ten, Ohio State’s turn at the podium will take place on Wednesday, July 27, with Day taking the stage last from 12:30 to 12:45 pm. After that, the following players will be on hand to field questions from reporters in a separate media engagement.

Ronnie Hickman, Safety

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

#B1GFootball News ⤵️ The Big Ten Conference announced the complete list of students scheduled to attend the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days. 🗞️ https://t.co/HpeK3GKLPx pic.twitter.com/2WDSQS48ZH — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) July 18, 2022

Tune in to the Big Ten Network beginning on Tuesday, July 26, to catch the first day of Big Ten media days, then follow it through Wednesday to watch live and receive updates on what Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and the three players have to say.

