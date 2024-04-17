C.J. Stroud: John Metchie can be special

C.J. Stroud was asleep when the Texans pulled off the trade for Stefon Diggs on April 3. He awoke to the news that he had yet another receiver in an excess of weapons.

The Texans have Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Robert Woods and Noah Brown in their receivers room. They also have John Metchie, a second-round pick in 2022, who became forgotten after a leukemia diagnosis his rookie season.

Stroud, though, warns against sleeping on Metchie.

For the first time in three seasons, Metchie is fully healthy.

He missed his rookie season going through cancer treatments while working his way back from a torn ACL at Alabama, and he entered last season with a hamstring injury. Metchie ended up playing 310 offensive snaps in 16 game and caught 16 passes for 158 yards.

"I think last year was good to get his feet back in the water coming off of an injury, then something so traumatic like being sick how he was," Stroud said, via NFL.com. "His mindset is that he's just ready to come back and ball. Not only is he a great football player, but he's a great person and I wouldn't want anybody else other than those guys in that room. Metchie is looking amazing. Everything that he will put on this field will be no surprise, but I think everybody in this room knows how special he can be, and he'll put that on the field."