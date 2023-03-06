C.J. Stroud has huge praise for Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was a fixture of the scouting combine.

Burrow was brought up often when reporters asked about the status of his upcoming extension. All of the notable quarterback prospects in attendance also cited Burrow’s game and/or mentality as something they study or emulate too.

Some of the most notable praise came from Ohio State Buckeyes passer C.J. Stroud.

“One of the top two quarterbacks in the world,” Stroud said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Really humble guy. Really honest. You can kind of tell he’s got dog in him. And he’s going to compete and he’s not going to let anybody take his job and failure is something he’s not used to. He doesn’t want to fail again, so he’s going to fight like hell not to fail again.”

Stroud also said Burrow’s game is exactly what he wants to weave into his own, especially the ability to navigate messy pockets and manipulate defenders downfield.

Given the number of Buckeyes-Bengals fans, many onlookers were already watching to see where Stroud ends up. But it should be pretty interesting to see where Stroud lands and if he lines up against Burrow often in the coming years, especially since the incoming rookie says they’ve already met.

