C.J. Stroud honors Dwayne Haskins at spring practice

The sports world is still coming to grips with the tragic death of former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins death. The memories, thoughts, and tributes are coming from seemingly everywhere.

One of those such instances came at the Buckeyes’ spring practice on Monday, and it was from another No. 7 that knows a thing or two about being in the fish tank that comes from being the signal-caller of the OSU program. C.J. Stroud was seen at the Woody Hayes athletic center honoring Haskins based on a tweet shared by the official Ohio State Football Twitter account.

“LLHD7, RIHimba” was etched in Stroud’s No. 7 black practice jersey.

Gone too soon, Haskins will always be remembered as an Ohio State quarterback that changed the perception of slinging the ball around in Columbus.

