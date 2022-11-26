C.J. Stroud Heisman hopes take huge hit in Ohio State blowout loss to Michigan

Saturday put two college football players in the center of the Heisman Trophy spotlight: Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams. Both men had the stage to themselves, several hours apart. Before Caleb Williams took the field for Saturday night’s game against Notre Dame, Stroud stepped onto the gridiron for Ohio State’s game against Michigan.

It did not go well for Stroud.

Ohio State lost to Michigan, and the Buckeyes did not look good. That was not the recipe Stroud wanted, but it’s what he and the Buckeyes will have to live with.

Michigan 45, Ohio State 23.

When Ohio State lost ground in the second half, Stroud had a chance to mount a comeback, but he couldn’t do it.

The results speak for themselves, but we have a few more things to say about the matter:

NOTHING SPECIAL

Stroud wasn’t horrible against Michigan, but he wasn’t special. He wasn’t even well above average. He had what could reasonably be viewed as a decent, okay game — nothing remarkable. There was nothing especially impressive from Stroud other than one great downfield throw for a touchdown in the second quarter to put OSU up 20-17.

EARLY YARDS

When Ohio State moved the ball well in the early stages of the game, Stroud was completing simple throws with ample pass protection. He did not make high-leverage, equation-changing plays except for his dart to Marvin Harrison Jr. in the second quarter.

SHOCKING FACT

In the second half against Michigan, Ohio State did not score a touchdown.

FLIPPING UGLY

The Buckeyes’ defense cratered, and Stroud made a very bad mistake when trying to lead a comeback. An ill-advised flip pass turned into a crushing interception which essentially sealed the loss for Ohio State.

HEISMAN MOMENT?

When Ohio State trailed 24-20 and then 31-20, Stroud had his opening for a true Heisman moment, the kind of scenario a quarterback dreams about.

Stroud could not answer the call in that moment. We’ll see if Caleb Williams can handle that kind of situation.

FIRST HALF KEY PLAY

Stroud overthrew an open receiver on 4th and 2 in the first half, stopping a promising Ohio State drive. The flow of the game might have been very different if Stroud completes that makeable pass.

WASTEFUL

Stroud clearly failed to maximize the first 15 to 20 minutes of the game, when Michigan’s offense was struggling without running back Blake Corum. Ohio State not having a 17-3 or 21-3 lead in those first 20 minutes came back to bite the Buckeyes.

THE STAKES COULD NOT HAVE BEEN HIGHER

It’s the first loss of the season for Ohio State, but it’s a crucial one that will keep the Buckeyes out of Indianapolis and likely out of the College Football Playoff.

OUTPLAYED BY MCCARTHY

Not that this is the most important thing coming out of this game, but C.J. Stroud’s Heisman campaign is officially dead. Stroud didn’t play horribly, but he was outmatched and outplayed by J.J. McCarthy and couldn’t rally his team with all the eyeballs watching on national television.

YOUR MOVE, CALEB WILLIAMS

FIGHTING IRISH WIRE ON CALEB WILLIAMS

