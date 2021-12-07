C.J. Stroud headed to New York as a Heisman finalist

Ohio State freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud is headed to New York as a Heisman finalist.

In total, four players received enough votes to take part in the Heisman ceremony. Stroud will join Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, and Michigan defensive end Aiden Hutchinson this Saturday evening at the PlayStation Theater in Times Square, New York.

Out of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Stroud directed the nation’s most explosive offense in 2021. He had four games of 400-or-more passing yards and was the winner of three Big Ten offensive Player of the Year Awards. Stroud took home the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year, and the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year. It’s the first time a player has swept all three of the offensive awards.

Stroud’s performance this year was one for the record books. He currently has the best Ohio State single-season marks for passing efficiency (182.2), completion pct. (70.9) and passing yards per game (351.1). His 3,862 passing yards rank second in school history, and his 38 touchdown passes rank third.

Ohio State’s last three quarterbacks have been a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Dwayne Haskins was invited in 2018, Justin Fields in 2019, and now Stroud. Chase Young was also a Heisman finalist in 2019, making it four from OSU in the last four years.

The Heisman will be handed out during a ceremony aired on ESPN on December 11 at 8 pm EST.

