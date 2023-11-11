Is C.J. Stroud having the best rookie QB season ever?
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf weighs in on C.J. Stroud's performance so far.
Is C.J. Stroud having the best rookie QB season ever? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf weighs in on C.J. Stroud's performance so far.
Is C.J. Stroud having the best rookie QB season ever? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Despite having starred in one of the best games of the NFL season, Stroud didn't want to talk about any of it — not immediately, at least. Instead, he got more personal and pressing.
Jorge Martin assembles a collection of first-year players who could be targets for fantasy rosters in the back half of the season.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Does the Texans rookie have a chance of getting in the MVP conversation?
The Yahoo Fantasy trade deadline is just over a week away. If you're looking to make a deal, Sal Vetri has some suggestions.
CJ Stroud set an NFL record with the best performance of his remarkable rookie campaign.
There haven't been many great QB performances this season.
You can expect these two rookies to be priorities on the Week 10 fantasy football waiver wire.
Jorge Martin brought together some of the toughest fantasy football losses in Week 9.
The Panthers had a decision to make when they traded for the first overall pick.
CJ Stroud threw a record 192 passing attempts without an interception to start a player's career.
Evidence continues to mount against Michigan, including a video from the team's win over Stroud and Ohio State last season.
The Texans' future looks a lot better with their rookie quarterback.
Baltimore's offense has been inconsistent as a whole up to this point, but having Lamar solves a ton of that. Plus, the Bills are uniquely equipped to handle the tough road ahead, and fortune favors this bold AFC squad.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk breaks down why these six players could falter in Week 6, headlined by a rookie QB who's been excellent so far.
Jorge Martin looks at several rookies who could be taking on larger roles in their teams' offenses and delivering for fantasy teams moving forward.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira.