C.J. Stroud happy to have Bobby Slowik back as his play caller

The Texans were the most surprising team in 2023, going from 11 total wins the previous three seasons to a 10-win season. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, head coach DeMeco Ryans and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik — all NFL rookies at their jobs — are most credited for the leap.

Slowik is returning after receiving interest from teams with head coaching vacancies, giving Stroud his play caller for at least one more year.

"Yeah, I’m excited. It's another year with a good coach," Stroud said, via NFL Media. "We've got a lot of good chemistry. It's a real good thing."

Stroud became only the fifth rookie to throw for 4,000 yards, passing for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions while earning Pro Bowl honors and MVP votes.

He might have been the only one not surprised as his quick success, which now ranks him arguably as a top-10 quarterback in the league if not top-five.

"I have confidence in myself. I wasn't surprised much," Stroud said.

With Slowik back, as well as quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, Stroud will be expected to build on his rookie success in 2024.