C.J. Stroud with great odds to win NFL MVP this year

We’re still quite a ways off from the start of the NFL season, but it’s closer than you think. In fact, it’s really just under three months away before the first game kicks things off.

And if we’re talking about the game at the highest level, you can get ready to cheer on plenty of former Ohio State players that will be on a high-definition television set or streaming device near you soon. That, of course, includes last season’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, former OSU and current Houston Texans quarterback, C.J. Stroud.

Many expect him to take a further step in development from one of the greatest rookie seasons ever put together. Add that to some upgrades with the weapons around him, and many are high on Stroud’s chances of winning the League MVP for the 2024-2025 season.

As luck would have it, there’s odds on these types of things already as well, and Stroud has the second best odds to win NFL MVP behind everyone’s favorite, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In the latest numbers presented by DraftKings SportsBook, Stroud appeared tied with Buffalo’s Josh Allen for the second-best odds to win the NFL’s top honor at +850. Mahomes enters the year as the betting favorite at +475. The Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow (+900), Green Bay’s Jordan Love (+1400) and the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (+1400) round out the top five behind the two AFC gunslingers.

It remains to be seen if Stroud can continue to have the level of success he had last season, but with the arm talent, leadership, and humble attitude he possesses, the sky is the limit.

