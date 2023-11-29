C.J. Stroud has a full practice despite a thigh injury

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is on the practice report with a thigh injury, but he had a full practice.

The Texans did have eight players who didn't practice Wednesday, including receiver Tank Dell (calf).

"We expect him to be OK," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

Dell has 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns, on pace to finish with 73 receptions for 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (personal), offensive tackle George Fant (hip), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow), tight end Dalton Schultz (hamstring), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring) and receiver Robert Woods (rest) also did not practice.

Receiver Noah Brown (knee) and linebacker Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand) were limited participants.

Brown missed the past two games after back-to-back 150-yard-plus games.