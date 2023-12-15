C.J. Stroud doubtful, Will Anderson out for Sunday vs. Titans

The Texans list quarterback C.J. Stroud as doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Titans.

It's something of a surprise they didn't rule him out, since there is not enough time for Stroud to clear all the steps in concussion protocol in order to play. He has not practiced all week.

Coach DeMeco Ryans didn't reveal much in three questions he was asked about Stroud.

"He’s starting to feel a little bit better, but still will be in concussion protocol," Ryans said, via a transcript from the team. "We still have our hopes that he can feel better, but we’ll see how the next couple days go.”

Stroud underwent a concussion check in the Texans' Week 13 game against the Broncos, missing two plays after taking a shot to the head on a quarterback sneak. He was diagnosed with a concussion after his helmet bounced off the turf on a hit by Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams late in Sunday's loss to the Jets.

Davis Mills is expected to start for the first time since Week 18 of last season, with Case Keenum as his backup.

That isn't all the bad injury news for the Texans.

The team ruled out rookie defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring) and cornerback Tavierre Thomas (hamstring). None practiced this week.

Receiver Nico Collins (calf) and offensive tackle George Fant (hip) also didn't practice this week and are questionable.

Receiver Noah Brown (knee), offensive guard Shaq Mason (calf) and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (hamstring) were limited in practice all week and also are questionable.