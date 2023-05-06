C.J. Stroud dictating draft picks for Texans right after being drafted

It didn’t take long for new Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to assert some control over the team. The Texans drafted Stroud with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft to be the face of the franchise. And he immediately let the team know who he wanted on the team.

Stroud told the Texans he wanted them to draft Houston wide receiver Tank Dell. And lo and behold, the third round comes around and the Texans do just that. This might be unprecedented in draft history that a first-round pick dictates who the team took later in the exact same draft.

Update: After the #Texans drafted C.J. Stroud 2nd overall, he immediately told the front office that he wants them to draft Houston WR Tank Dell. They listened Texans took Tank in the 3rd round of the Draft and the QB/WR duo will be the future of team for years to come (@KPRC2) pic.twitter.com/sK5zRCs2E2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 4, 2023

More Uncategorized!

Dawand Jones' NFL draft stock tumbled after interviews WATCH: Deuce Vaughn's dad makes his draft call to the Cowboys 2023 NFL draft: Eagles trade up to No. 9 to select DT Jalen Carter

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire