C.J. Stroud could significantly alter the Texans’ draft plans at quarterback

The Houston Texans and Bryce Young go together like love and marriage — or Al Bundy and beer.

Even though the Texans are behind the Chicago Bears in the 2023 NFL draft order at No. 2, the Monsters of the Midway don’t need a quarterback as they have Justin Fields.

However, the Bears are in the market for listening to offers.

Some scenarios have the Indianapolis Colts leaping from No. 4 to the top overall pick and grabbing their player, typically Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud — or visa versa, and then the Texans pick Stroud if Indianapolis takes Young.

However, Stroud could be on the verge of affecting the Texans’ quarterback plans and not even have a digit measured at the NFL combine.

According to Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire, Stroud still has not declared for the draft.

January 16th is the deadline for underclassmen to declare early for this year’s draft, which leaves Stroud just a few days to decide whether or not he’ll be in this year’s class, or back in Columbus to avenge this year’s last-second defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs. That decision could have huge implications at the top of the draft, as the Houston Texans could be without a worthy second option at No. 2 overall, if another team trades up ahead of them to the No. 1 spot with the Chicago Bears to land Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The Texans could just take Florida’s Anthony Richardson or even Kentucky’s Will Levis. However, those players don’t have the same value at No. 2 overall that Young and Stroud have displayed at least through the 2022 collegiate season.

If quarterback doesn’t make sense value wise, then the Texans may have to go with another position at No. 2 overall. Then, Houston may have to trade some draft capital to get back into the top-10 and have a shot at what remains between Richardson and Levis.

List

Houston Texans 2023 opponents revealed: Visit the Bengals, host the Buccaneers

houston-texans-2023-opponents-bengals-buccaneers

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire