C.J. Stroud continues to make preposterous, impossible throws

When it comes to the discussion of the best rookie quarterbacks in pro football history, it might be time to insert C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans into the conversation. Stroud is lighting the Arizona Cardinals’ defense on fire this Sunday with 19 completions in 25 attempts for 263 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the first half alone, and one of those passes — a 40-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Nathaniel “Tank” Dell with 26 seconds left in the first half.

watching this throw on repeat for the next 23785 hours pic.twitter.com/0panK0KldL — NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2023

The placement of this throw was uniquely ridiculous, but watch specifically how Stroud is able to make the pinpoint deep pass without striding into the throw — this is all upper body. Stroud has done this before in his rookie season, and it’s something that Greg Cosell and I discussed on this week’s “Xs and Os” video/podcast.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire