C.J. Stroud continues historic start

The Texans have themselves a quarterback.

Rookie C.J. Stroud has been the best of the rookie quarterbacks this season, by far. And with five rookie signal-callers starting on Sunday, Stroud was the only one to exit with a win.

The 30-6 dismantling of the Steelers became the second straight win for the Texans and Stroud. His 306 passing yards give him 1,212 for the season, the second most for any rookie quarterback through the first four games of his career.

Stroud passed Andrew Luck, who had 1,208 in 2012. Cam Newton holds the record, with 1,386 in 2011.

The former Ohio State quarterback is also the second quarterback in league history to have no interceptions in four starts, with a minimum of 30 throws in each game. Gardner Minshew accomplished that feat in 2019.

Stroud's performance makes the effort by some to get him to fall in the draft less surprising. Remember all the crap about processing speed, along with other red flags?

Yep, someone who badly wanted to draft him wanted the Texans (and others) to wobble, so that Stroud would slip and slide into the hands of whoever was spreading the stuff about him that has proven to be unfounded, to date.