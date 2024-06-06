C.J. Stroud would take career similar to Eli Manning versus Aaron Rodgers

The ultimate goal for a player in the NFL is to win the Super Bowl and forever wear the championship ring. If you’re lucky enough, you get to do so multiple times. That’s no different for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. He would love a ring or two. So how do the Jets fall into this story?

Enter Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Stroud appeared on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game Podcast” on Sunday and was asked if he would prefer having a career like Rodgers or one like former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. As you may have guessed by now, he did not pick Rodgers.

“You want the rings,” said Stroud, via CBS Sports. “Eli got two.”

Rodgers won Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers while Manning defeated the Patriots in two Super Bowls, XLII and XLVI.

Stroud also went as far as to say that if a quarterback like Matthew Stafford had the help that Rodgers has had over his career, he’d have more Super Bowl wins.

“If you give Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had, I guarantee you he might have had more rings,” Stroud said. “I’d say he would have like three or four.”

Stroud was a bit young, just seven years old, when Stafford came into the league in 2009 as the No. 1 pick of the Detroit Lions. But back then, Stafford had some guy by the name of Calvin Johnson to throw to. Johnson is now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Also, as Bill Barnwell noted on Around the Horn Wednesday, Stafford had just one top-five scoring defense throughout his career in Detroit and did not win a playoff game. Rodgers had the same number of top-five scoring defenses. That was the season he won the Super Bowl.

Whether or not Stroud was taking a shot at Rodgers is up for debate. Regardless, this will add some bulletin-board material for when the Texans visit the Jets on Halloween night in Week 9. When the teams met last December, Stroud went 10/23 for just 91 yards before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion.

