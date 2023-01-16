C.J. Stroud’s career at Ohio State in pictures

After waiting until the last day to declare for the NFL draft, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud let everyone know that he’ll be entering his name into the 2023 draft. According to the release he made on Twitter, it was an extremely hard decision, but it has always been a dream of his to play in the NFL.

So, the news leaves Ohio State with the prospect of replacing one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever don the scarlet and gray. Stroud holds 17 program records and won the Big Ten’s Offensive Player and Quarterback of the Year twice.

With all that goes with the stats and wins, there were plenty of moments to remember Stroud in a Buckeye uniform. We’ve shared many photos of the kid from California over the last couple of years, and we thought it would be a good idea to share some of the best ones to remember what Stroud meant to Ohio State during his time in Columbus.

Here are some of the best high-resolution photos of C.J. Stroud in an Ohio State uniform for your viewing pleasure.

Credit: Lori Schmidt

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (14) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown with Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Cfb Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (14) scores a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Cfb Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan State Spartans





Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) signals to a teammate during the first quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) gets ready to take the field to take on Minnesota Golden Gophers in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Ceb Osu21min Kwr 63

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) gets ready to take the field to take on Minnesota Golden Gophers in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Ceb Osu21min Kwr 62





Sep 11, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7)throws during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field after losing 35-28 to Oregon Ducks in their NCAA Division I game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Osu21ore Kwr 53

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 484 yards, three touchdowns and an interception against Oregon on Saturday. Osu21ore Kwr 33





Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands the ball off during the third quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks the throw the ball against Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter of their NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 9, 2021. Osu21mary Kwr 25





Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) lines up the offense during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Maryland Terrapins At Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks into stadium before his NCAA college football game against Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 9, 2021. Osu21mary Kwr 03

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) talk during a timeout in the third quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Maryland Terrapins At Ohio State Buckeyes





Oct 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reaches for water before a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the third quarter of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State Buckeyes At Indiana Hoosiers

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls an audible against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports





Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Penn State At Ohio State Football

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 30, 2021. Osu21psu Kwr 22

Nov 6, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports





Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for an open man during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Nov. 6, 2021.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Osu21pur Bjp 707

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws to wide receiver Chris Olave (2) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Purdue Boilermakers At Ohio State Buckeyes Football





Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw the ball against Purdue Boilermakers during the 4th quarter of their NCAA game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 13, 2021. Osu21pur Kwr 36

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6), quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and defensive back Andrew Moore (39) sing “Carmen Ohio” following the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Ohio State won 59-31. Purdue Boilermakers At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes Football





Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls a play during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

Dec 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Heisman candidate quarterback C.J. Stroud of Ohio State speaks to the media during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Rose Bowl Game Ohio State Buckeyes Against Utah Utes





Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. College Football Rose Bowl

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Utah Utes 48-45 in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) practices during a spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center in Columbus on March 22, 2022. Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Practice





Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and teammates stand at midfield for a tribute to Dwayne Haskins during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against Michigan Wolverines defense during the first quarter of their NCAA College football at Michigan Stadium at Ann Arbor, Mi on November 27, 2021. Osu21um Kwr 16

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch





Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls a play during the second quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) gets a hug from head coach Ryan Day following their 48-45 win over the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK





Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) sits in the pocket during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Cfb Ohio State Buckeyes At Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) thorws to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Oregon Ducks At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field behind Michigan Wolverines defensive back Vincent Gray (4) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ohio State lost 42-27. Stroud 1 Syndication The Columbus Dispatch





Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud says he believes athletes might be worth more to the school than they receive in scholarship money. Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 3, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the second quarter of the NCAA football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports





Sept. 3, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 3, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after the win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports





Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops to pass during the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

September 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) waves to the sideline before Saturday’s game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium.Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch Osu22asu Bjp

September 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off the ball during the first half of Saturday’s game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium.Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch Osu22asu Bjp





September 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass the ball while playing against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch Osu22asu Js

September 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts after being sacked during the second half of Saturday’s game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium.Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch Osu22asu Bjp

September 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass the ball while playing against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch Osu22asu Js





Sep 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to throw during the first quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks across the field prior to the NCAA Division I football game against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Toledo Rockets At Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports





Sep 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the Toledo game. Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch Osu22tol Dc

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7), running back Miyan Williams (3) and running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) lead the Buckeyes onto the field prior to the NCAA Division I football game against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Toledo Rockets At Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls out a play during the second half of the NCAA Division I football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-21. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Wisconsin Badgers At Ohio State Buckeyes





Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) tries to calm the crowd before taking a snap during the first half of the NCAA Division I football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Wisconsin Badgers At Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws during the second half of the NCAA Division I football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-21. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Wisconsin Badgers At Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reads the defense during the second quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports





Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyreem Powell (22) during the second quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Oct. 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) arrives at the stadium before the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.

Oct. 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws during warm-ups at Spartan Stadium before their game against the Michigan State Spartans. Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports





Oct. 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for a receiver against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after throwing his fourth touchdown in the first half of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Osu22msu Kwr 46

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hikes the ball in the third quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Osu22msu Kwr 52





Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball in the third quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Osu22msu Kwr 49

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the team bus prior to the NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Ohio State Buckeyes At Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports





Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) lines up the offense during the first half of the NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Ohio State Buckeyes At Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up prior to the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Ohio State Buckeyes At Northwestern Wildcats

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up prior to the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Ohio State Buckeyes At Northwestern Wildcats





Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates a first down in frtont of Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Devin Turner (23) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Ohio State Buckeyes At Northwestern Wildcats

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) headshot during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates his teamÕs win against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud high fives fans as he enters Ohio Stadium prior to the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Indiana Hoosiers At Ohio State Buckeyes





Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs for the first down during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and defensive end Caden Curry (92) celebrate following the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) stand sixth teammates before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) hugs quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) following an interception late in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State lost 45-23. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Michigan Wolverines At Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) waits to hike the ball against Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. Osu22um Kwr 56





NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 10: Quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Dec 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud speaks to the media during a press conference in the Astor Ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY, before the 2022 Heisman Trophy award ceremony. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (not pictured) during the second quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports





Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs away from the pocket to throw a touchdown pass to Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18), not in photo, against Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) shakes hands with Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) and defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) following the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the second half of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ohio State lost 42-41. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Peach Bowl Ohio State At Georgia





Georgia coach Kirby Smart speaks with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game between Ohio State and Georgia on Sunday, Jan 1, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 42-41. News Joshua L Jones





