C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young solidifying spots as top QBs in draft?

The Indianapolis Colts will not have their pick of the litter when it comes to selecting a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears the top of the board is beginning to take shape.

While we still have a month to go before the big weekend takes place at the end of April, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the consensus at the top of the quarterback class remains C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young.

What order they are in isn’t clear, but Rapoport reported Friday that Stroud and Young are likely to be the first two quarterbacks off the board.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the consensus from his sources is that Young and Stroud are likely to be the first two quarterbacks drafted next month, with [Will] Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson vying for the next two spots.

This doesn’t come as a major shock to those who have been paying close attention to the reports over the last month or so. The Panthers seem to have a lot of interest in Stroud, and it makes sense considering his fit within Frank Reich’s offense.

Young has been the favorite to go to the Texans for essentially the entire draft process to date. Both teams are in need of quarterbacks as they welcome in new regimes, which means the Colts are likely getting the third quarterback off the board when they’re on the clock.

It will be interesting to see how the Colts view this draft class. There’s clear upside with each of the top four prospects while they each have their own issues to develop through at the next level.

But with Stroud and Young expected to go with the top-two selections, it means the Colts are likely to be left with a decision between Richardson and Levis. Both prospects have intrigue and upside with some major red flags with accuracy and mechanics.

The pre-draft process is just getting hot now as the top-30 visits are expected to roll in throughout the month of April and hopefully we’ll gain a bit of clarity on how the Colts will go about the draft.

