C.J. Stroud adds another Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor, also nabs B1G Co-Offensive Player of the Week Award

For those that were predicting the demise of the Ohio State football program this year, think again. Not only have the Buckeyes seemed to have righted the ship, but its young stars are continuing to show everyone why the future is still bright in Columbus.

That future starts with quarterback C.J. Stroud. After another precision passing performance against Maryland on Saturday, he was again named the Big Ten football Freshman of the Week, his fourth time winning the award in just six weeks. He also took home the conference’s Co-Offensive Player of the week, sharing it with Michigan State receiver Jalen Nailor.

Stroud finished the game against the Terps early because of the score, but for almost three quarters, he completed 24-of-33 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns. He did not throw a pick for the second straight game either in a 66-17 win over Maryland.

The Freshman of the Week Award continues a string of Ohio State players taking home the honor. In fact, an OSU player has won the award every time the Buckeyes have played, six out of seven weeks, the lone exception being in Week 0 when only Illinois and Nebraska were in action playing each other.

Story continues

Besides Stroud winning the Freshman of the Week award four times, running back TreVeyon Henderson did so for his efforts on September 20, and quarterback Kyle McCord on September 27.

Stroud continues to improve and put up some astronomical numbers. After this weekend, he ranks third nationally in quarterback efficiency (194.7), fifth in touchdown passes (18), and sixth in yards per game (339.8). In his last two starts (against Rutgers and Maryland) he has completed 73 percent of his passes (41-of-56) for 736 yards with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions per an Ohio State release.

And he’s climbing up the Heisman buzz for it.

List

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 6: Return of the king

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 6 | Buckeyes Wire

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.