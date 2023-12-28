C.J. Spiller helps keep up the Clemson running back tradition as the Tigers' position coach

FERNANDINA BEACH -- C.J. Spiller doesn’t remember a particular time when Clemson coach Dabo Swinney offered him a job or if he asked Swinney for one.

There was simply an understanding, after many hours of phone calls and visits to Clemson when Spiller was in the NFL that the message was clear from Swinney: if Spiller, a graduate of Union County High School, wanted to go into coaching, Swinney would be open to giving him the opportunity.

“We always talked about it,” Spiller said after the Tigers completed their final practice in preparation for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at Fernandina Beach High School on Wednesday. “He always told me if I ever wanted to get into this profession, just call him and see if there was an opening.”

CJ Spiller was one of Clemson's best running backs in school history. He's returned to the school as the running backs coach.

That came in 2020 when Spiller mentioned to Swinney that he was coming back to Clemson to work on his master’s degree. Killing two birds with one stone was Swinney, who hired Spiller as an unpaid intern on the staff. Then, a month after bowl season, Swinney hired Spiller full-time as the running backs coach.

“I brought that up to him at lunch and he said, ‘well, if you’re going to be doing that, come in as an intern and see how you like it,’” Spiller recalled. “’If you like it, you like it.’”

Spiller helps continue Clemson RB tradition

Everyone has liked the idea of the former Clemson star running back coaching that position group. Spiller will complete his fourth season with the Tigers (8-4) when they play Kentucky (7-5) on Friday in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium (Noon, ESPN) and under his guidance Clemson remains an effective running team, just as it was with backs such as Travis Etienne, James Davis, Raymond Priester, Wayne Gallman, Andre Ellington, Fernandina Beach native Terrence Flagler – and perhaps the most decorated of all, C.J. Spiller.

Phil Mafah leads Clemson with 894 yards and Will Shipley is next with 798. Both are effective in the passing game, with Shipley fifth on the team (29 receptions for 235 yards and two scores) and Mafah sixth (19 for 105 yards).

That’s a lot like their position coach, who went from Lake Butler to Clemson and is still the ACC career leader in all-purpose yards for one season (2,680 in 2009) and for a career (7,588).

Spiller also has ACC records in touchdowns 50 yards or longer (21) and kick returns (eight).

“I’ve improved tremendously under coach Spiller,” Mafah said. “He was the bell cow for Clemson football so he’s been there, he’s done that and had a lot of experiences to share with us. I’m grateful he’s been my coach.”

Spiller praises character of his position group

Spiller said the running back room is a joy to be around.

“They’re high-character individuals in there,” he said. “Those guys have a tremendous love for each other. They’re competitors but they don’t care who gets the ball and who gets the job done as long as we win. They have a tremendous amount of respect for each other, push each other and play to the standards that have been set in the Clemson running back room.”

High-character guys … funny how it keeps going back to Spiller’s college career when he was ACC player of the year, consensus All-American and the first player in the history of the Walter Camp All-American team to be first or second team in two positions in the same year – all while having a degree in hand, which he earned in less than four years.

Spiller was a Parade All-American at Union County and rushed for 1,840 yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior in 2005. He also won the state 2A 100 and 200 meters.

Spiller nearly won 2009 Gator Bowl for Tigers

Spiller could look at the Gator Bowl matchup as a chance for redemption.

The last time the Tigers were in Jacksonville was on Jan. 1, 2009, Spiller’s junior season. Clemson trailed Nebraska 26-21 and marched to the Cornhuskers’ 26. Cullen Harper threw a pass into the end zone that Spiller had his hands on momentarily, only to have it knocked away by Nebraska safety Matt O’Hanlon.

Clemson running back C.J. Spiller tries to pull down a pass from Cullen Harper in the 2009 Gator Bowl, only to have it knocked out of his hands by Matt O'Hanlon.

Another incomplete pass later and the Huskers had the victory.

“He made a good play but I should have held onto it,” Spiller said. “But you can’t discredit [O’Hanlon]. He did a great job. But I don’t sit around and think of that play. I think of an unsportsmanlike conduct call I got on special teams before that. That was out of character for me. That’s the one that sticks with me.”

Nebraska’s defense loaded up to stop Spiller in that game. He had 17 yards on seven carries and caught four passes for a meager 6 yards.

Spiller played only one NFL game at EverBank Stadium, gaining 67 yards on 13 carries in a 27-20 victory in 2013.

Doubtless, he would like to help coach a team to victory, 54 miles from his hometown.

“This is a big game for us,” Spiller said of the second time Clemson has failed to make a New Year’s Day Six or College Football Playoff game in 16 post-season games. “To get the ninth win of the season and send these seniors out as winners … guys who have poured sweat into this program. They’re ready to go. It’s all about playing with composure and execute.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Clemson's long line of running backs being maintained by one of its best