C.J. Siegel joins growing UND connection with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

May 8—GRAND FORKS — C.J. Siegel's first taste of professional football will still have a familar feel.

The former UND defensive back has signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the CFL organization announced Wednesday.

The Blue Bombers will now have three former UND players on the roster, joining Brady Oliveira and Evan Holm.

Siegel, a team captain in 2022 and 2023, started 52 games at cornerback at UND and sits No. 3 in the Division I era in career pass breakups with 29, No. 4 in career interceptions with six and No. 9 in career solo tackles with 115.

Last season, the Wisconsin native started all 12 games en route to second team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors. He was third on the team in tackles with 28. He had a key 59-yard interception return in UND's 49-24 win over North Dakota State.

Siegel also helped UND lead the nation in yards per kickoff return, averaging 21.0 per return.

The 26-year-old Oliveira signed a two-year contract extension with the Blue Bombers in February and is the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian.

A year ago, Oliveira rushed for 1,534 yards, 5.9 yards per carry and nine touchdowns while adding 38 catches for 482 yards and four touchdowns.

Holm, an Edina, Minn., native, had a breakout season in 2023 with the Blue Bombers. He had two interceptions en route to being named a CFL All-Star.

The Blue Bombers will open with Week 1 of the preseason on May 20 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 3 p.m.

The Blue Bombers lost to Montreal in the Grey Cup in 2023.

There are now five UND products on active rosters in the Canadian Football League: Siegel, Holm and Oliveira (Winnipeg Blue Bombers), Mason Bennett (Hamilton Tiger-Cats) and Tyron Vrede (Ottawa REDBLACKS).