C.J. Mosley on teams that sleep on Jets defense: 'It’s not going to end well for them'

Jets defense goes to put tackle on Giants receiver

C.J. Mosley has been away from the Jets defense for most of the last two years. And since then, they’ve changed coaches, defensive schemes, and most of the players around him.

But one thing is still the same, he says: People “sleeping on” the Jets defense.

And Mosley is absolutely convinced these Jets will make those doubters pay.

“If people come with that same mentality, they’re going to get their a-- blown out,” the veteran linebacker said after the Jets’ 12-7, preseason-opening win over the Giants on Saturday night. “That’s 100 percent, whether we’re at MetLife or anywhere else. If they think there’s anything old about this Jets team, it’s not going to end well for them.”

There isn’t a lot about this team that resembles the “Same Old Jets,” though to be fair, they’ve said that many times before. But it’s the defense where the Jets really believe things are different. They have put an emphasis on adding speed, and it’s clear all over the lineup. And it’s especially clear from a front line that Jets head coach Robert Saleh said was “relentless” against the Giants on Saturday night.

“He believes his front line is going to dominate,” said one NFL source who spoke to Saleh recently. “He really likes their speed and their depth. He loves what the Jets have built up there.”

And he should. Carl Lawson, one of the NFL’s leaders in quarterback pressures and hits last year when he played in Cincinnati, has been by far the Jets’ best player in training camp – an absolute fixture in the faces of Jets quarterbacks. They’re also getting a strong push inside from tackles Sheldon Rankins and Folorunso Fatkuasi as well as John Franklin-Myers and Bryce Huff at end.



And remember, they’re still without defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and defensive end Vinny Curry. This pass rush might not just be relentless. It’s also incredibly deep.

That was clear against the Giants, right up until the very end when rookie tackle Jonathan Marshall sacked Giants quarterback Clayton Thorson in the end zone for a game-ending safety. Granted, the damage was done against the Giants' offensive line that isn’t very deep, and even at the top is still a work in progress.

But the waves the Jets are able to send at the quarterback were still impressive.

“Yeah, they were good, they were relentless,” Saleh said. “Missed some opportunities there, especially on the touchdown. Got them pinned back, you’ve got to keep the quarterback corralled in the pocket, otherwise those things happen. But it was awesome to see them come back and end the game on a safety.”

There’s so much more to this defense than just the front line, too. A slimmed-down Mosley has spent the summer looking like an even better player than he was when the Jets signed him to a five-year, $85 million contract two years ago. And two converted safeties – rookies Hamsah Nasirildeen and Jamien Sherwood have added a jolt of speed to the linebacking corps, too.

Meanwhile, the young corners – Bless Austin, Bryce Hall and Javelin Guidry – have all played well this summer. And with Marcus Maye returning to more of a strong safety role, and new safety Lamarcus Joyner flying around in the defensive backfield, there’s a lot of potential for disruption, if the Jets’ front line doesn’t disrupt opposing offenses first.

In other words, unlike the defenses of the Jets’ past, they have a lot of ways to beat teams. But more importantly, if everything works the way they expect, the defense should have a dangerous and consistent pass rush for the first time in decades. The Jets might even have the ability to generate that from the front floor alone.

And they know it, too.

“We’re fast, that’s one thing I can say,” Mosley said. “Our explosive D-line is going to get after it, especially when we get teams in 2nd-and-long, 3rd-and-long. … We’re going to make you try to run the ball on us, because if you don’t it’s going to be a long day for the quarterback.”