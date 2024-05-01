C.J. Mosley: ‘Sky's the limit’ for Jets after another busy, productive offseason

Last season didn’t quite go as planned for the Jets.

After losing Aaron Rodgers just four plays into the season opener against the Buffalo Bills,New York’s offense completely derailed and they quickly found themselves on the outside looking in at the playoffs for another year.

With the future Hall of Famer back 100 percent healthy and ready to lead this team this season, though, GM Joe Douglas set out to completely revamp the squad around him over the course of the offseason.

Douglas not only beefed up the offense with numerous additions like All-Pro LT Tyron Smith and big-play wideout Mike Williams, but he also added to an already-loaded defense by bringing in a pair of intriguing DT’s in Javon Kinlaw and Leki Fotu.

Defensive captain and five-time Pro Bowl LB C.J. Mosley told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that he likes the team’s potential after another busy and productive offseason.

“I’m really excited about it,” he said. “We added some experience, some youth, and some talent. We’re doing all the right things and spending on the right pieces. We answered the questions that have been raised about our team this offseason.

“We had a strong draft with Mr. Irrelevant and a great first pick with an offensive lineman, so we have guys who can build competition within our position groups and on special teams. I feel like we’re doing all of the right things and everything is going one step at a time.”

Now that Rodgers is back at the helm with a whole new arsenal of weapons, there’s been plenty of buzz around Gang Green, and their odds of ending their 13-year playoff drought are looking pretty good with the AFC East seemingly wide-open.

Mosley certainly agrees and he feels the “sky's the limit” with the group.

“We put our own limit on ourselves,” he said. “We just want to dream big and have those aspirations that we have to train it, eat like it, and study like it every single day. It’s not just when we get to the building and when we get to training camp.

“This dream and vision started a long time ago for a lot of us and we’ve just been building up to this moment. Last year didn’t go the way we wanted to but we have another great opportunity to get on the field and do it against this year, so we just have to put our best foot forward and keep working.”

With all of their offseason moves, Douglas and the front office were forced to crunch some numbers on the salary cap to create space, and among those was the decision to restructure Mosley’s contract.

The veteran explained that decision and made it clear that his desire has always been to remain with Gang Green.

“I was never nervous,” he said. “I want to be here, I want to be a New York Jet. I want to be a part of this defense that we built together, we’ve come a long way from 2019.

"When I came here I wanted to help build a winning program and bring a Super Bowl to our team. Until I feel like I can’t do that at the highest level I can, then that’s the only reason I feel like I shouldn’t be here and be a New York Jet.”