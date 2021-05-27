C.J. Mosley says it’s been tough watching, eager to return to field for Jets

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
C.J. Mosley signed a five-year $85 million contract with the Jets in 2019. Since then he has played two games in two years.

Mosley was one of the best linebackers in the NFL with the Ravens and was having a great game in his debut with the Jets, but he suffered a groin injury in his first game, managed to play just one more game that year, and then opted out of all of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it’s been frustrating watching a lot more football than he has played.

“I watched every game, the good, bad and ugly,” Mosley said. “It was tough to watch from the couch, especially watching as a fan because it was the first time I’ve done that in a long time. But I’m happy to be back because all that’s in the past now.”

As tough as it was, Mosley has no regrets about opting out.

“I feel like I did the right thing,” Mosley said. “I took the necessary steps to get back to where I am now, on the field, in shape and getting back to making plays.”

The Jets would love to see Mosley back to making plays the way he was in Week One of 2019, when he gave the Jets a brief glimpse of what he’s capable of doing.

C.J. Mosley says it’s been tough watching, eager to return to field for Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

