C.J. Mosley says Jets will see 'way better' version of himself this season

C.J. Mosley is tired of seeing just one game of highlights in his Jets tenure. The home opener against the Buffalo Bills in 2019 is the only solid tape out there, as he couldn't get healthy following that contest and decided to sit out the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns.

But, heading into Jets training camp for Day 1 on Tuesday, Mosley made a promise.

"Honestly, I’m tired of seeing those highlights the past two years," he said. "I’m ready to put some new film on tape. Different body type, different body feeling. New defense. Different mentality, different mindset.



“Whatever the people saw, everyone saw in that game, is going to be way better this year and years to come.”

Mosley rejoins the Jets with a brand new vision under head coach Robert Saleh, and both parties agree that the veteran linebacker will be able to thrive in his system.

Watching him work during OTAs, Saleh has been impressed with what Mosley has brought to the table. And more importantly, he doesn't see any rust in his game.

"Everything that he’s shown with his work ethic, the reps in OTAs, he doesn’t look rusty to me. He looks fantastic," Saleh explained. "He’s in amazing shape. He’s been here all summer. He asks all the right questions obviously. He has a tremendous feel for football, so tackling would probably be the biggest thing.



"Getting his shoulder pads on people, just thudding up and making sure that when pads come on next week, he’s taking the time to thud people up, put himself in good tackling position and try to get as many reps of tackling without actually bringing someone down to the ground until we get to those preseason games where he can get loose a little bit.”

Mosley added that he was "halfway shaking" when asked how bad he wants to tackle someone, so the drive and determination to remind everyone how good a defensive player he is can't be denied.

But Mosley also recognizes how young the group around him is now. There's no more Avery Williamson, but rather Blake Cashman. He's the veteran leader of this group and there's no doubt he's ready to take on that responsibility.

"There’s a lot of things I learned in the past I feel I can share with this team, with this linebacker group that can help us build a great corps," he said.

Building this young group for the Jets, especially at linebacker, will be even better if Mosley can remain on the field throughout the season. That’s his obvious goal as he has some doubters to silence.

If Saleh can get the Mosley of the past – an elite linebacker that can get sideline to sideline with precision and force – he’d have a field day with what he can bring to the gridiron every week.